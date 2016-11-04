版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 00:25 BJT

BRIEF-Westrock Co increases qtrly dividend to $0.40 per share

Nov 4 Westrock Co :

* Westrock announces increase to dividend to new annualized rate of $1.60 per share

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share on its common stock, an increase of $0.025 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

