BRIEF-Agria comments on trading halt

Nov 4 Agria Corp

* Agria comments on trading halt

* Received letter from nyse informing co that nyse has determined to commence proceedings to delist Adss of Agria from NYSE

* According to NYSE, determination to delist company was based on an investigation conducted by NYSE regulation

* NYSE stated identified evidence indicating Co through top executive, other intermediaries engaged in trading intended to "artificially inflate" co's stock price