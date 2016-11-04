版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六

BRIEF-Illinois Tool Works enters agreement to sell $1 bln amount of notes due 2026

Nov 4 Illinois Tool Works Inc :

* Agreement pursuant to which co to sell to underwriters $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 2.650% notes due November 15, 2026 Source text - bit.ly/2f1YfBB Further company coverage:

