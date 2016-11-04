版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 01:07 BJT

BRIEF-MDC Partners is exploring potential sale amid broader strategic review- WSJ,citing sources

Nov 4 (Reuters) -

* MDC Partners Inc is exploring a potential sale amid a broader strategic review- WSJ,citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2fn3xpH

