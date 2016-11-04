BRIEF-Alere says unit did not get improper reimbursement for Medicare claims

Nov 4 Alere Inc :

* Confident that Medicare claims in question were submitted in response to what were understood to be valid refill orders from Medicare beneficiaries

* Confident that Arriva has not received or retained improper reimbursement for claims in question

* Believe the matter is consequence of lag in timing between when Arriva processes reimbursement requests and when CMS system updates patient status

