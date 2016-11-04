版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 02:41 BJT

BRIEF-Blackrock's Rieder says investors should expect interest rate hiking cycle to be "remarkably gradual"

Nov 4 Blackrock's Rick Rieder :

* Think Fed will raise policy rates by quarter point in Dec, will then likely move twice more by end of next year, barring some unexpected shock

* "While we think inflation is likely to move higher, we do not foresee it forcing Fed's hand toward on policy "

* Investors should expect interest rate hiking cycle to be "remarkably gradual"

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐