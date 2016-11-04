版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 03:05 BJT

BRIEF-Cargojet announces the expansion of freighter service to Air Canada Cargo between Canada, Europe

Nov 4 Cargojet Inc :

* expansion of freighter service to Air Canada Cargo, through commercial agreement, expanding freighter service to Frankfurt effective Nov 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

