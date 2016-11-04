版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 03:38 BJT

BRIEF-Suzuken to offer digital monitoring services through cargo-monitoring system from AT&T - Nikkei

Nov 4 Nikkei:

* Suzuken to offer digital monitoring of storage and shipping conditions for pharmaceuticals through cargo-monitoring system from AT&T - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2fnwmCp) Further company coverage:

