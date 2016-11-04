版本:
BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 5.7 pct passive stake in Tonix Pharma

Nov 4 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

* CVI Investments, Inc reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding as of October 26 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2f9z6m7 Further company coverage:

