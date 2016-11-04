版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日

BRIEF-Verizon Communications says board approved amendments to section 4.13 of co's bylaws - SEC filing

Nov 4 Verizon Communications Inc :

* On November 3, board approved amendments to section 4.13 of company's bylaws - SEC filing

* Amendments specify quorum requirements for board action in event of emergency among others Source text (bit.ly/2fkSWhn) Further company coverage:

