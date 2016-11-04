BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co. Announces Series of Strategic Actions as Part of Its Continued Transformation

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Nov 4 A. M. Castle & Co
* A. M. Castle & Co. announces series of strategic actions as part of its continued transformation
* A. M. Castle & Co - Raging capital and company reached a new settlement agreement
* A. M. Castle & Co - W.B. & Co. and affiliates increased ownership in castle by purchasing raging capital's entire equity ownership of 4,630,795 shares
* A. M. Castle & Co - New settlement agreement includes resignation of raging capital's representatives kenneth traub
* Entered into commitment letters providing for new $100 million secured term credit facilities with a syndicate of lenders
* A. M. Castle & CO - W.B. & Co. and affiliates equity ownership interest is now approximately 35% of company's common stock
* Issued an irrevocable notice that it will redeem $27.5 million of its 12.75% senior secured notes due in 2018
* A. M. Castle & Co says new credit facilities are intended to replace existing revolving credit facility
* A. M. Castle & Co - New settlement agreement also includes resignation of raging capital's representative richard burger effective as of November 4
* A. M. Castle & Co - new settlement agreement also includes stand-still provisions limiting Raging Capital's future actions relating to company
* A. M. Castle & Co-Members of Raging Capital, Kenneth H. Traub, Allan J. Young, and Richard N. Burger have agreed to customary standstill restrictions
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.