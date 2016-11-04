版本:
BRIEF-Centene's unit enters into settlement agreement with respect to contract termination with Commonwealth of Kentucky

Nov 4 Centene Corp

* Centene - On November 3, 2016 company's unit entered into a settlement agreement with respect to contract termination with Commonwealth of Kentucky - SEC filing

* Centene - Kentucky Spirit to receive immaterial cash payment from Commonwealth's actuarial firm; parties to dismiss all claims related to litigation Source text (bit.ly/2fmn0XB) Further company coverage:

