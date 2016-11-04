版本:
BRIEF-BMO Asset Management proposes termination of BMO Equity Linked Corporate Bond ETF

Nov 4 BMO Asset Management:

* BMO Asset Management announces proposed termination of a BMO Exchange Traded Fund

* announced that it will terminate BMO Exchange Traded Fund on or about January 6, 2017

* Will request TSX de-list units of BMO equity linked corporate bond ETF from Toronto Stock Exchange on or about December 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

