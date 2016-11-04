版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 00:56 BJT

BRIEF-Tesla's Musk says election results would not make much difference to Tesla- CNBC

Nov 4 (Reuters) -

* Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk on CNBC says didn't think ISS would recommend Solarcity deal

* Tesla CEO Musk on CNBC says election results would not make much difference to Tesla

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐