版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 00:54 BJT

BRIEF-A shareholder is said to plan a push for changes & possible sale of Whole Foods - CNBC

Nov 4 (Reuters) -

* A shareholder is said to plan a push for changes & possible sale of Whole Foods - CNBC, citing Bloomberg

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐