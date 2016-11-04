版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 00:58 BJT

BRIEF-Whole Foods top shareholder said planning push for changes, possible sale- Bloomberg,citing sources

Nov 4 (Reuters) -

* Whole Foods top shareholder said planning push for changes, possible sale- Bloomberg,citing sources

* The shareholder, among cos 10 biggest,has met with potential activist investors to discuss making sweeping changes at Whole Foods- Bloomberg

* Shareholders discussion with activist investors include replacing management and exploring sale of Whole Foods - Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2f266z6

