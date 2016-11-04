版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 02:48 BJT

BRIEF-Broadfin Capital Llc reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Veracyte Inc

Nov 4 (Reuters) -

* Broadfin Capital Llc reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Veracyte Inc as of Nov 2 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2ewciyN

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐