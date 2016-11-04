版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日

BRIEF-Bombardier Global 7000 aircraft completes first flight

Nov 4 Bombardier Inc :

* Bombardier Global 7000 aircraft successfully completes first flight

* Global 7000 aircraft on track to enter into service in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

