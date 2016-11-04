版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 02:42 BJT

BRIEF-Transport Canada says identifies brake safety issue with certain Ford F-150 models

Nov 4 Transport Canada:

* Transport Canada says identifies brake safety issue with certain Ford F-150 models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

