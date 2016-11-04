版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-American National Insurance board voted to increase its size to eight directors

Nov 4 American National Insurance Co

* Board voted to increase its size to eight directors and to appoint Ross R. Moody as a director - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2fnDMpf] Further company coverage:

