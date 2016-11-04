版本:
BRIEF-Brinks certain subsidiaries entered into a $100 mln uncommitted facility agreement

Nov 4 Brinks Co

* Brinks Co - On October 31, company, certain subsidiaries entered into a $100 million uncommitted facility agreement - SEC filing

* Brinks Co - New facility will be used to finance working capital needs, capital expenditures, acquisitions Source text: [bit.ly/2fkTpA8] Further company coverage:

