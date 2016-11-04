版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Carbylan Therapeutics says uperior court of California approved dismissal of stockholder class action complaint against certain board members

Nov 4 Carbylan Therapeutics Inc

* Carbylan Therapeutics - On Oct 31, superior court of California approved dismissal of stockholder class action complaint against certain board members Source text: [bit.ly/2fpPo9M] Further company coverage:

