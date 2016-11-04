版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-DTE energy increases dividend 7 percent

Nov 4 DTE Energy Co -

* DTE energy increases dividend 7 percent

* New annualized dividend per share is $3.30, up from $3.08

* Is targeting an annual dividend increase of approximately 7 percent through 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐