BRIEF-Turtle Beach Corp entered into amendment to its loan, guaranty and security agreement, dated March 31, 2014

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Turtle Beach Corp
* Turtle Beach Corp- On October 31, 2016, co entered into amendment to its loan, guaranty and security agreement, dated March 31, 2014- SEC filing
* Credit amendments provide existing loan availability blocks be permanently reduced during certain specified periods
* Turtle Beach - In event co's availability under ABL agreement is less than certain specified amounts, co must obtain net proceeds equal to $2 million
* Turtle Beach - The net proceeds of $2 million must be obtained by co from issuance of subordinated promissory note to SG VTB Holdings, LLC, co's affiliate Source text: [bit.ly/2ewx3KN] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.