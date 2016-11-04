版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六

BRIEF-Symantec Corp says CFO Noviello's annual base salary is $650,000

Nov 4 Symantec Corp

* Symantec Corp - Chief Financial Officer Noviello's annual base salary is $650,000 Source text: [bit.ly/2fpSrPs] Further company coverage:

