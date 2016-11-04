版本:
2016年 11月 5日

BRIEF-Exelon to re-affirm its 2016 adjusted operating earnings guidance

Nov 4 Exelon Corp -

* Will re-affirm its 2016 adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings guidance range of $2.55-$2.75 per share - SEC filing

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2fkYN5X] Further company coverage:

