版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 07:01 BJT

BRIEF-Berkshire says it may cut costs at industrial units if demand slows

Nov 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire hathaway says it does not expect material losses from october's hurricane Matthew, based on preliminary estimates--quarterly report

* Berkshire says may take 'additional cost containment actions' within industrial products operating units if customer demand slows further

* Berkshire says payment status of 94 percent of Clayton Homes unit's loan portfolio was current as of sept. 30 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐