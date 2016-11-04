BRIEF-Berkshire says it may cut costs at industrial units if demand slows

Nov 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire hathaway says it does not expect material losses from october's hurricane Matthew, based on preliminary estimates--quarterly report

* Berkshire says may take 'additional cost containment actions' within industrial products operating units if customer demand slows further

* Berkshire says payment status of 94 percent of Clayton Homes unit's loan portfolio was current as of sept. 30