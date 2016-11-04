版本:
BRIEF-Biglari Holdings reports qtrly loss of $60.1 mln

Nov 4 Biglari Holdings Inc -

* Qtrly net earnings attributable to Biglari Holdings Inc loss of $ 60.1 million versus profit of $ 9.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

