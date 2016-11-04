版本:
BRIEF-NN amends and restates credit agreement

Nov 4 NN Inc -

* Says on Oct 31, Co entered into amendment to amended and restated credit agreement

* Amendment modified credit agreement, dated as of September 30, 2016 to increase NN's revolving loan credit facility from $133 million to $143 million Source text: [bit.ly/2fnw8v7] Further company coverage:

