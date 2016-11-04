版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Knoll Capital reports 8.88 pct passive stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals as of Oct 31 - SEC filing

Nov 4 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Knoll Capital Management LP reports 8.88 percent passive stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc as of October 31 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2fny2vT) Further company coverage:

