BRIEF-United Bankshares declared a Q4 dividend of $0.33 per

Nov 4 United Bankshares Inc

* United Bankshares Inc - Declared a Q4 dividend of $0.33 per share for shareholders of record as of December 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

