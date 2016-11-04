版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-Cogentix Medical increases size of board to eight members from six members

Nov 4 Cogentix Medical Inc -

* Board increased the size of board from six members to eight members - SEC filing

* Geiger was appointed as the chairman of the board Source text: [bit.ly/2f2Cn9p] Further company coverage:

