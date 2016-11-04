BRIEF-Tech Data enters enters second amended, restated revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Tech Data Corp
* Tech Data - entered second amended, restated revolving credit agreement which replaces amended,restated credit agreement entered into on Nov 5, 2015
* Says revolving credit agreement, provides a $1.0 billion revolving credit facility with a maturity date of November 2, 2021
* Tech data-entered into a term loan credit agreement where term lenders have committed to provide term loans in aggregate principal amount of $250 million
* Tech Data-entered a term loan credit agreement where term lenders have committed to provide second tranche term loans in aggregate amount of $750 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2eHZ2EU] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.