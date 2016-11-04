BRIEF-Tech Data enters enters second amended, restated revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing

Nov 4 Tech Data Corp

* Tech Data - entered second amended, restated revolving credit agreement which replaces amended,restated credit agreement entered into on Nov 5, 2015

* Says revolving credit agreement, provides a $1.0 billion revolving credit facility with a maturity date of November 2, 2021

* Tech data-entered into a term loan credit agreement where term lenders have committed to provide term loans in aggregate principal amount of $250 million

* Tech Data-entered a term loan credit agreement where term lenders have committed to provide second tranche term loans in aggregate amount of $750 million