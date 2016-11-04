版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六

BRIEF-Biocept voluntarily ended common stock purchase agreement that co entered into on Dec 21, 2015, with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC

Nov 4 Biocept Inc

* Biocept Inc - On Nov 4, 2016, co voluntarily ended common stock purchase agreement that co entered into on Dec 21, 2015, with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC Source text: [bit.ly/2f9IZ3a] Further company coverage:

