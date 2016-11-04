版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 5 pct passive stake in Encana Corp as of October 26 - SEC filing

Nov 4 Encana Corp

* Morgan Stanley reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Encana Corp as of october 26 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2fnJuaF) Further company coverage:

