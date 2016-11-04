版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Moore Capital Management LP reports 5.1 passive stake in GTY Technology Holdings

Nov 4 GTY Technology Holdings Inc

* Moore Capital Management LP reports 5.1 passive stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc as of Oct 27 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2f9JkTn] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐