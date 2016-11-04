版本:
中国
2016年 11月 5日

BRIEF-Western Gas Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf

Nov 4 Western Gas Partners LP

* Western Gas Partners LP - Files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2emsGhK] Further company coverage:

