2016年 11月 5日

BRIEF-Western Gas Equity Partners LP files to say selling unitholder may in one or more offerings, offer, sell up to 50 mln common units of co

Nov 4 Western Gas Equity Partners LP

* Western Gas Equity Partners LP - Files to say selling unitholder may in one or more offerings, offer, sell up to 50 million common units of co - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2f9LsL3] Further company coverage:

