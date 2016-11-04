版本:
BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says borrowing base under credit agreement dated March 29, 2011 was reduced from $200 mln to $150 mln

Nov 4 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - Borrowing base under credit agreement dated March 29, 2011 was reduced from $200 million to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2fkAXoF] Further company coverage:

