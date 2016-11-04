版本:
BRIEF-Voltari Corp says Andreea Paraschivoiu notified that she will resign from her position as CFO

Nov 4 Voltari Corp

* Voltari Corp - Andreea Paraschivoiu notified that she will resign from her position as CFO, effective as of November 14, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2fpVlDN] Further company coverage:

