BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust may sell common shares having aggregate price of up to $400 mln

Nov 4 Federal Realty Investment Trust -

* As per terms of equity distribution agreements, may sell common shares having aggregate offering price of up to $400 million Source text: [bit.ly/2empPWh] Further company coverage:

