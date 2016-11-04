版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Mississippi Power-Revised cost estimate subject to cost cap for Kemper Project to include an additional $25 mln related to schedule extension

Nov 4 Southern Co

* Mississippi Power - Revising Kemper County Energy facility's scheduled in-service date to Dec. 31, 2016

* Mississippi Power-Revised cost estimate subject to cost cap for Kemper Project to include an additional $25 million related to schedule extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐