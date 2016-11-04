版本:
BRIEF-WebMD Health expands size of board to 10 members - SEC filing

Nov 4 WebMD Health Corp:

* On November 2, 2016, board of directors of WebMD Health Corp expanded size of board of directors from 9 to 10 members - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2emC6tS) Further company coverage:

