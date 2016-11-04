版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-New Enterprise Associates 13, L.P. reports 16.2 pct stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals

Nov 4 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc

* New Enterprise Associates 13, L.P. reports 16.2 percent stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Oct 31 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2f2vBjP] Further company coverage:

