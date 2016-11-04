版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Luxfer Holdings CEO Brian Purves to retire in 2017

Nov 4 Luxfer Holdings Plc

* CEO Brian Purves has informed board of directors of his intention to retire during course of 2017

* Says Purves has agreed to remain in his current role until his successor is appointed

* Says nominations committee of board has appointed an external advisor to consider suitable candidates

* Says company currently expects to provide an update on transition plan in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐