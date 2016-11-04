版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1 billion multifamily K-Deal, K-723

Nov 4 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac prices $1 billion multifamily K-Deal, K-723

* Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - Expects to issue more than $1 billion in K-723 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about November 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐