版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Prentice Capital Management LP reports 5.47 pct stake in Bebe Stores

Nov 4 Bebe Stores Inc

* Prentice Capital Management, LP reports 5.47 percent passive stake in Bebe Stores Inc as of Nov. 4 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2fkA53l] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐