公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-CSI Compressco LP files for offer and sell up to 12.96 mln common units by the selling unitholders

Nov 4 CSI Compressco LP

* CSI Compressco LP - Files for offer and sell up to 12.96 million common units by the selling unitholders - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2fkCKtI] Further company coverage:

