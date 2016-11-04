版本:
2016年 11月 5日

BRIEF-Vogogo entered settlement agreement with Axiom Foreign Exchange International in respect of its previously announced claim against Vogogo

Nov 4 Vogogo Inc

* Vogogo-Entered settlement agreement with Axiom Foreign Exchange International in respect of its previously announced claim against Vogogo

* Vogogo Inc - Terms of settlement are confidential

* Vogogo - Terms of settlement provide co will pay an immaterial amount to Axiom in order to settle claim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

