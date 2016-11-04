版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Hydrogenics announces new debt facility

Nov 4 Hydrogenics Corp :

* Hydrogenics announces new debt facility

* Entered into a credit agreement with Export Development Canada for a five year, US$9 million term loan

* Funding under loan is expected to be advanced on November 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐